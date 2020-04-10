UrduPoint.com
Three Times More Delegates Register For Online Version Of St. Petersburg Legal Forum

Fri 10th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) A special 9 1/2th edition of the St. Petersburg International Legal Online Forum: Rule of Corona that started on Friday brought together three times more participants than a conventional offline event, the organizing committee of the forum said at the opening session.

"This event gathered three times more participants than a conventional offline version of the event," the organizing committee stated.

According to the organizers of the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, they were forced to postpone it until May 18-22, 2021, due to the global coronavirus pandemic. However, they decided to hold a special online forum exclusively on the legal aspects of social life under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, and the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will speak at the plenary session of the special St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, which will be taking place from April 10-12.

Politicians and officials, as well as chief legal officers of major corporations, top legal officials and legal trendsetters from almost 100 countries, will discuss legal aspects of social life under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

