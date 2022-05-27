UrduPoint.com

Three Toronto Schools On Lockdown After Reports Of Man With Rifle - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of Man With Rifle - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Three schools in Toronto, Canada, are on lockdown after local law enforcement reportedly received reports of an individual with a rifle, the Toronto District School board said on Thursday.

"William G Davis JPS, Joseph Howe SPS, and Sir Oliver Mowat CI remain in lockdown and Charlottetown JPS & Centennial Road JPS are in Hold & Secure due to ongoing police investigation in the area," the school district wrote on Twitter.

CBC reported that the schools went into lockdown protocols after reports about a man with a rifle walking nearby the schools.

