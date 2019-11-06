Three tourists among 5 wounded in Jordan stabbing: security source

(@imziishan)

Five people, including three tourists, were wounded in a knife attack in Jordan on Wednesday, a security spokesman said, adding that the assailant had been apprehended

"Around noon, a man attacked tourists, a tour guide and a security officer who tried to stop him in Jerash", a popular attraction 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital Amman, a spokesman for the public security directorate said in a statement.

"The wounded were transported to hospital for treatment" and "the assailant was immediately arrested", he added.