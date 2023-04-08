Close
Three Troops Killed, One Injured In Ambush In Southern CAR - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Three Troops Killed, One Injured in Ambush in Southern CAR - Authorities

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Three troops of the government forces of the Central African Republic (CAR) were killed and another one was injured in an armed ambush in the town of Boda in the country's south, local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Three soldiers of the car armed forces were killed yesterday in an ambush in the town of Boda in the south of the country on the road to Mambere. One soldier was injured in this attack by armed men," the statement read.

The African nation was plunged into a security crisis by a coup in 2013, followed by violence between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting.

