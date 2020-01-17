UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Turkish Soldiers Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Syria's Northeast - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Three Turkish Soldiers Killed in Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Northeast - Defense Ministry

Three Turkish military personnel were killed in a car bomb explosion in the area of Ankara's military operation in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Three Turkish military personnel were killed in a car bomb explosion in the area of Ankara's military operation in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"On January 16, our three comrades died as a result of the car bomb explosion in the Operation Peace Spring area," the ministry said.

On Thursday, a source in the Free Syrian Army (FSA) told Sputnik that six soldiers, including two Turkish officers, were killed in a car bomb blast in front of the military headquarters in Syria's Tell Abyad border town.

In early October, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the territory of Kurdish and IS (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) fighters. Shortly after, Ankara reached two separate conditional deals with the United States and Russia. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in mid December that Kurdish units were not removed from the safe zone, and that Ankara would continue military operations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Bomb Blast Syria Russia Turkey Car Died Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan January October December Border From

Recent Stories

Saudi-Iran conflict would be disastrous for Pakist ..

20 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) shutdo ..

49 seconds ago

Japan teenage star Nishikawa cool on Barca talk

51 seconds ago

Public Debt to GDP stands at 77.8 per cent: Minist ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Will Participate in Libya Talks in Berlin a ..

54 seconds ago

Al Ain Cultural Programme for January revealed

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.