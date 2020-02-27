Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Turkey immediately responded to the attack by hitting Syrian "regimetargets", the Turkish defence ministry said on Twitter.

"We have three martyrs in Idlib, but the regime's losses are very high," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara, without giving details.