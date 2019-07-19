UrduPoint.com
Three UK Cabinet Minister Prepare To Quit If Johnson Wins Race To Replace May - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Three UK cabinet ministers are planning to step down on the day Boris Johnson, the current front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race, wins the vote to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, local media reported on Friday.

The voting will be held the next week and the results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

The Times newspaper reported that Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Secretary of State for International Development planned to quit.

Notably, Hammond and Gauke were among government ministers who, on Thursday, abstained from a lower house vote in order to prevent the next prime minister from suspending the parliament in a bid to adopt a no-deal UK withdrawal from the European Union.

Johnson has said that if he becomes the prime minister, the United Kingdom would leave the bloc on October 31 either with or without a deal with the European Union.

May decided to step down in May after failing to achieve consensus inside the parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

