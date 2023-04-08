Close
UrduPoint.com

Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists In Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Reports

Three UK citizens have been among seven injured tourists in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Three UK citizens have been among seven injured tourists in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said that there were UK citizens among the injured in the Tel Aviv attack.

On Friday, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a car had plowed into pedestrians in Tel Aviv. The 30-year-old man who died in the attack was an Italian citizen. The incident came a few hours after two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.