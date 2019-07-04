UrduPoint.com
Three UK Labour Shadow Ministers Call On Government To Support National Manufacturers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

Three UK Labour shadow ministers sent a letter to the UK government containing a plea to support domestic manufacturers amid the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Three UK Labour shadow ministers sent a letter to the UK government containing a plea to support domestic manufacturers amid the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit.

The letter was addressed to Chancellor Philip Hammond and Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark and written by Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Rebecca Long-Bailey; Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd; and Shadow Industrial Strategy Minister Chi Onwurah, The Guardian newspaper reported.

"At the heart of the industry are small and medium businesses who have the least financial flexibility and are therefore hit the hardest ... It is essential that they are not allowed to fail because of Brexit uncertainty," the letter said, as cited by The Guardian.

The ministers called for "urgent action to protect British manufacturing in the face of ongoing Brexit uncertainty and changing Brexit dates," and even referred to recent statistics that showed that the United Kingdom's manufacturing stockpiling levels had reached the highest ever within the G7 in February.

"Those data, combined with a discrepancy between orders and outputs on a scale not seen in recent years, demonstrates clearly that manufacturers are responding to potential supply-chain disruptions by increasing buying activity and stockpiling," the ministers said, adding that this phenomenon has significant financial implications for some producers.

The United Kingdom was unable to leave the European Union on March 29, as originally intended, because the last version of the divorce deal was voted down by the UK lawmakers. The European Council gave the United Kingdom an extension until October 31, with an option to leave earlier if the UK parliament passes the deal.

At the same time, the European Union, including the European Commission, has repeatedly stated that last year's draft agreement on the conditions for Brexit was not subject to revision.

