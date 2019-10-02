Three Ukrainian broadcasters - 112.Ukraina, NewsOne and ZIK - sent a letter to leaders of EU member states, top EU officials and relevant international organizations, asking them for assistance in resisting government pressure

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Three Ukrainian broadcasters - 112.Ukraina, NewsOne and ZIK - sent a letter to leaders of EU member states, top EU officials and relevant international organizations, asking them for assistance in resisting government pressure.

In early September, the Ukrainian National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting decided to revoke NewsOne's license in the wake of the broadcaster's unsuccessful attempt to organize a joint teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel in July. On September 26, the same problem was faced by 112.Ukraina. ZIK faced unscheduled checks.

"The decision, made on September 26 by the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, which deprived the 112.Ukraina broadcaster of license on digital broadcasting, is nothing but an attack on the freedom of speech in Ukraine.

Because of that, the broadcasters ask for protection of European leaders because it is impossible to reach justice in Ukraine," the letter, issued on Wednesday by 112.Ukraina, said.

European Council President Donald Tusk, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the letter among other politicians.

Media outlets have been facing systematic problems in Ukraine since 2014 when former President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown. RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, for example, spent more than a year under arrest, being accused of treason and supporting the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for his journalist work.