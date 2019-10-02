UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Ukrainian Broadcasters Asks For Assistance From EU Leaders Over Gov't Pressure

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Three Ukrainian Broadcasters Asks for Assistance From EU Leaders Over Gov't Pressure

Three Ukrainian broadcasters - 112.Ukraina, NewsOne and ZIK - sent a letter to leaders of EU member states, top EU officials and relevant international organizations, asking them for assistance in resisting government pressure

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Three Ukrainian broadcasters - 112.Ukraina, NewsOne and ZIK - sent a letter to leaders of EU member states, top EU officials and relevant international organizations, asking them for assistance in resisting government pressure.

In early September, the Ukrainian National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting decided to revoke NewsOne's license in the wake of the broadcaster's unsuccessful attempt to organize a joint teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel in July. On September 26, the same problem was faced by 112.Ukraina. ZIK faced unscheduled checks.

"The decision, made on September 26 by the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, which deprived the 112.Ukraina broadcaster of license on digital broadcasting, is nothing but an attack on the freedom of speech in Ukraine.

Because of that, the broadcasters ask for protection of European leaders because it is impossible to reach justice in Ukraine," the letter, issued on Wednesday by 112.Ukraina, said.

European Council President Donald Tusk, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the letter among other politicians.

Media outlets have been facing systematic problems in Ukraine since 2014 when former President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown. RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, for example, spent more than a year under arrest, being accused of treason and supporting the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for his journalist work.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Parliament German David Same Luhansk Donetsk Angela Merkel July September TV Government Top

Recent Stories

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

16 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

46 minutes ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

50 minutes ago

Call Center for Russian Citizenship Applicants Ope ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

59 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to offer M.Ph ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.