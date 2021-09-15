UrduPoint.com

Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies To Afghanistan Carried Out Since Sunday

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has delivered three batches of medical supplies to Afghanistan, where over 90 percent of families do not have enough food to eat, according to the United Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has delivered three batches of medical supplies to Afghanistan, where over 90 percent of families do not have enough food to eat, according to the United Nations.

"The WFP-led Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has completed three cargo flights since the reopening of the air link to Kabul on 12 September, bringing in medical supplies on behalf of the World Health Organization," the United Nations said on Tuesday.

UN World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, said as cited by the UN that prior to the three cargo flights, UNHAS flights between Islamabad, Pakistan, and the Afghan towns of Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Herat had been up and running since August 29.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU was going to increase its humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, providing an extra 100 million Euros ($118 million) as part of a new, wider Afghan support package.

The WFP said on Tuesday that it was establishing a humanitarian logistics hub in Termez, Uzbekistan, to position food for Afghanistan, which is facing a major economic crisis exacerbated by last month's Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover that caused many countries to halt aid to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the United Nations appealed for $606 million to support vulnerable Afghans until the end of 2021. On Monday, international donors at the conference in Geneva pledged to provide $1.2 billion to support humanitarian action in the country, exceeding the amount requested. The WFP had said that it needs $30 million to keep air services going on top of the requested $200 million to replenish its food pipeline.

