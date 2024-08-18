Three UN Peacekeepers Lightly Injured In South Lebanon 'explosion'
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Three United Nations peacekeepers suffered light injuries Sunday, the UN said, after a blast near their vehicle close to Lebanon's southern border, where Hezbollah and Israel have traded near-daily fire.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has exchanged cross-border fire with the Israeli army in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.
"Earlier today, three peacekeepers on patrol were lightly injured when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked UN vehicle in the vicinity of Yarine, in south Lebanon," the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.
"All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base. We are looking into the incident," it added.
Earlier Sunday, Lebanon's state-run National news Agency had reported that "Israeli enemy warplanes" struck the village of Dhayra, about one kilometre (0.6 miles) from Yarine, "resulting in injuries".
A UNIFIL source told AFP the explosion that injured the peacekeepers was probably a nearby air strike, but "not a direct hit".
Earlier in August, Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told AFP that UNIFIL was today "more important than ever" amid the ongoing cross-border clashes, because it was "the only liaison channel between the Israeli side and the Lebanese side in all its components, such as Hezbollah".
In April, a judicial official told AFP that an ongoing Lebanese army investigation determined that a landmine wounded three UN military observers and a translator the previous month, while Israel implicated Hezbollah.
UNIFIL's mandate, which expires at the end of the month, is set to be renewed by the UN Security Council for another year.
Lebanon's health ministry on Sunday said a person was killed and another injured "in an Israeli airstrike" that targeted a motorcycle in the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese Resistance Brigades, a group affiliated with Hezbollah, said one of its fighters was "martyred defending Lebanon and supporting the resistance in Gaza", without specifying where.
Hezbollah later said it launched Katyusha rockets at a military post in northern Israel in response "to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shebaa."
The cross-border violence has killed 582 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but including at least 128 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
aya/ysm/dcp
Recent Stories
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
More Stories From World
-
Indonesian president reshuffles cabinet two months before leaving office15 minutes ago
-
Japan core machinery orders up 2.1 pct in June15 minutes ago
-
Three dead in north China warehouse fire25 minutes ago
-
Government cronies co-opt beloved Hungary lakeside, locals warn35 minutes ago
-
UN slams soaring violence faced by aid workers, warns Israeli's Gaza war fueling deaths45 minutes ago
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week1 hour ago
-
Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks1 hour ago
-
Indian Muslims keep out of India Day Parade featuring controversial Ram Mandir float2 hours ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship2 hours ago
-
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace2 hours ago
-
Pro-Russia 'news' sites spew incendiary US election falsehoods3 hours ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship3 hours ago