UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Unconscious As Japanese Fishing Vessel Collides With Russian Near Hokkaido - Kyodo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:20 AM

Three Unconscious As Japanese Fishing Vessel Collides With Russian Near Hokkaido - Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A Japanese fishing vessel collided with a Russian one near the city of Monbetsu, Hokkaido, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the city's maritime security services.

The collision occurred on Wednesday morning. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued, three of them are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

8 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.