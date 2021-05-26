Three Unconscious As Japanese Fishing Vessel Collides With Russian Near Hokkaido - Kyodo
Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:20 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A Japanese fishing vessel collided with a Russian one near the city of Monbetsu, Hokkaido, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the city's maritime security services.
The collision occurred on Wednesday morning. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued, three of them are in critical condition.