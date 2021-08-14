UrduPoint.com

Three US Army Employees Face Bribery, Money Laundering Charges - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Three former employees of the US Army at Fort Bragg in North Carolina face charges of bribery with the third also accused of money laundering, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

"Three men formerly employed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina were arrested today on charges of bribery of a government official." the Justice Department said in a release. "Calvin Alfonza Jordan, 64, Edward Wade Crisco, 59, and Stephen Paul Sabato, 50, were charged... with Jordan also charged with money laundering."

According to court documents, from 2011 to 2019, Jordan was a procurement agent assigned to the Operations and Maintenance Division, Directorate of Public Works (DPW), at Fort Bragg, the release said.

The DPW is responsible for the design, construction, maintenance and operation of utility systems on the base, it added.

"The indictment alleges that Jordan, Crisco, a flooring technician assigned to DPW, and Sabato, a roofing technician assigned to DPW, each accepted payments from companies and individuals in return for increasing the amount of Federal contracts with those companies," the release said.

Jordan is alleged to have received thousands of such payments of at least $200 each.  Over the eight-year period, payments received for such work orders amounted to a total estimated income to Jordan of $1,080,400, according to the release.

