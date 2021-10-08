UrduPoint.com

Three US Embassy Employees Must Leave Russia Of Have Diplomatic Immunity Lifted - Moscow

Three employees of the US Embassy, suspected of stealing personal belongings from a Russian citizen, should leave Russia if they refuse to lift their diplomatic immunity, the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Three employees of the US Embassy, suspected of stealing personal belongings from a Russian citizen, should leave Russia if they refuse to lift their diplomatic immunity, the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"A note has been sent to the US Embassy with a request to lift diplomatic immunity to prosecute three employees of the US diplomatic mission in connection with their identification as suspects in the theft of personal belongings from a Russian citizen," the ministry said.

"In case of refusal to lift immunity, these persons must immediately leave the territory of Russia," it added.

