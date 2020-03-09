Three US Firms Win Design Contracts for Mobile Nuclear Reactors at Remote Bases - Pentagon

A project to develop portable nuclear reactors to provide power to remote military bases began in earnest with the award of design contracts to Westinghouse, BWX and X-energy, the Office of the Secretary of Defense said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A project to develop portable nuclear reactors to provide power to remote military bases began in earnest with the award of design contracts to Westinghouse, BWX and X-energy, the Office of the Secretary of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"Project Pele involves the development of a safe, mobile and advanced nuclear microreactor to support a variety of Department of Defense missions, such as generating power for remote operating bases. After a two-year design-maturation period, one of the three companies may be selected to build and demonstrate a prototype," the release said.