Three US House Committees Demand Ukraine Documents From Pompeo - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The chairmen of the US House of Representatives committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry, according to a newly published letter.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in accompanying schedule October 4, 2019," the chairmen of the three committees wrote in their letter to Pompeo on Friday. "The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees."

The subpoena was issued by the House Foreign Affairs Committee after consultation with the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on Oversight and Reform, the chairmen said in the letter.

Congressmen Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings also sent another letter to Pompeo notifying him that their committees have scheduled depositions for officials, including former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

The chairmen added that Pompeo's failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena will be considered evidence of obstruction of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in the July 25 telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pelosi accused Trump of seeking Ukraine's help to investigate Joe Biden's son and of using defense assistance to Ukraine as a bargaining tool. Consequently, Pelosi said she is directing the six congressional committees to proceed with their official impeachment inquiry into the matter.

Biden is a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump has denied any of the allegations against him, saying the Democrats are engaging in another political witch hunt to try to reverse the 2016 election.

