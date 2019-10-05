Three US House Panels Request Pence to Provide Records in Ukraine Probe by Oct 15 - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) US Congressmen Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings - chairmen of three US House of Representatives committees - requested in a letter on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence provide documents as part of the committees' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

"The committees are seeking the documents in the attached schedule in order to examine this sequence of events, including the administration's attempts to press the Ukrainian President [Voldymyr Zelenskyy] to open an investigation into former Vice President Biden or election interference in 2016, and the reasons behind the White House's decision to delay critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression," the letter said.

The congressmen said they request Pence provide all records of communications or meetings related to the impeachment inquiry by October 15.

They include communications between Trump administration officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or other Ukrainian government officials that took place since January.

On September 24, congressional Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy. The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and implicitly threatened withholding US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump denied the allegations calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy.