Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Three US Marines who were assigned at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found lifeless and an investigation to clarify the circumstances of death is currently ongoing, Task & Purpose reported on Tuesday.

The three marines were found dead on July 23 in a privately owned vehicle in the city of Hampstead in North Carolina, the report said citing 2nd Marine Logistics Group Corps officials, and the circumstances of death are being investigated by the Pender County Sheriff's Department.

The individuals have been identified as Marine Corps Lance Cpl.

Merax Dockery and Ivan Garcia, both aged 23, and nineteen-year-old Tanner Kaltenberg, the report added.

On Sunday, media reported that three marines were found dead by law enforcement at Speedway gas station in Hampstead by Pender County Sheriff' Office deputies, after they answered missing person calls.

It was noted by officials that one of the dead individuals was the person declared missing, further adding that there was no indication of it being foul play, and that autopsy reports were awaited by the Sheriffs Department.