Three US Marines Charged For Involvement In Capitol Riot - Filing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Three members of the US military were arrested and charged with being a part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, court documents revealed.

Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested earlier this week, the document showed.

According to the criminal complaint, the initiation of the investigations into the three marines was prompted by Instagram posts and video footage from the day of the attacks.

In one post Cooper indicated that he was awaiting "Civil War 2.

"

The three men spent about 52 minutes inside the Capitol, the document said, and at one point, while in the rotunda, they put a MAGA hat on a statue and took pictures with it.

In the 18 months since the January 6 riot, law enforcement has made almost 900 arrests. More than 325 people have plead guilty to being a part of a mob, some of whom ransacked the Capitol and sought to disrupt the transition of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

