Three US Military Aircraft En Route to Lebanon With Medical, Food Aid - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Three US C-17 aircraft are en route to Lebanon to deliver aid supplies to support relief efforts after the deadly blast in Beirut, Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said on Thursday.

"[US] Gen. McKenzie informed [Lebanese] Gen.

[Joseph] Aoun of the impending delivery of three C-17s shipments of US relief supplies including food, water, and medical supplies. Gen. McKenzie expressed US willingness to continue to work with the Lebanese Armed Forces to help provide aid and assistance to meet the needs of the Lebanese people during this terrible tragedy," Urban said in a statement.