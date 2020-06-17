Three US Military Base Employees in Japan Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Three employees of the US Misawa Air Base in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing municipal authorities.

No details concerning their nationality have been provided.

The prefecture of Aomori, where the base is located, has so far confirmed 30 coronavirus cases, an online tracker shows.

As of Tuesday, Japan has registered a total of 18,305 infections, according to the Kyodo news agency. The count includes 149 crew members of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship and 712 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.