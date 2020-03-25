UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three US Sailors On Aircraft Carrier In Philippine Sea Test Positive For COVID-19 - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Three US Sailors on Aircraft Carrier in Philippine Sea Test Positive for COVID-19 - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020)   Three US Navy sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gidlay told reporters on Tuesday.

"Three people tested positive," Gidlay said, adding that the sailors have been taken off the ship and are in isolation now.

