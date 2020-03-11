Three US Security Officers at San Jose Airport Test Positive for Coronavirus - TSA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Three security officers at an international airport in the Californian city of San Jose have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"TSA confirms that three Transportation Security Officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home," the statement said.

Screening checkpoints at the airport will remain open and TSA will work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials to monitor the situation to ensure the health of both travelers and airport staff, the statement said.

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, and at least 30 people have died after contracting the deadly virus, according to US health officials.