Three US Senators To Visit Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy On Friday - Statement

Three US Senators to Visit Ukraine for Talks with Zelenskyy on Friday - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Three US senators will visit Ukraine on Friday for meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a joint statement released on Wednesday revealed.

"The US-Ukraine relationship is as important as ever.

The future of Ukraine matters to the United States and we must make sure Ukraine knows that we view them as a strategic ally," the statement said. "This is why we're going to Kyiv as a bipartisan delegation to reinforce our support with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky."

US Senators Ron Johnson, Chris Murphy and John Barrasso will meet with Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, according to the release.

