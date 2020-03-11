UrduPoint.com
Three US Soldiers Contracted Coronavirus - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Three US Soldiers Contracted Coronavirus - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Three US soldiers have been diagnosed with coronavirus along with six civilians falling within the Pentagon purview, Joint Staff Surgeon Paul Friedrichs told reporters on Tuesday.

"We now have three confirmed active duty. There is the active duty member in Korea, the one that was mentioned previously here in the United States and there is one in Europe also who has been diagnosed with coronavirus," Friedrichs said during a briefing. "In addition we have one civil servant who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, four dependents and one contractor.

"

All patients are "doing well," according to the doctor. He added that six more people were currently evaluated for the disease.

There are more than 800 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in the United States and at least 28 died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 118,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide with over 4,200 deaths.

