Three US Troops Arrested In Japan's Okinawa For Attacking Police Cars - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

Three US Troops Arrested in Japan's Okinawa for Attacking Police Cars - Reports

Three US servicemen have been arrested in Japan's southern Okinawa province for allegedly attacking police vehicles, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Three US servicemen have been arrested in Japan's southern Okinawa province for allegedly attacking police vehicles, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, on Sunday night the US Navy troops attacked a police car and broke the windshield of another police car near the resort town of Onna.

All three troops were intoxicated during their arrest.

Okinawa, which accounts for less than 1 percent of Japan's territory, hosts over 30 US military installations � more than 70 percent of their total number in Japan � and nearly a half of the around 50,000 US forces deployed in the country.

