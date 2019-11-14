Three Victims in California School Shooting in Critical Condition - Hospital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Three of the six victims in the shooting at the Saugus High school shooting in California are currently in critical condition, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have four patients; Three male and one female. Female and two males are in critical condition," the hospital said via Twitter. "One male is in good condition."

Along with the four patients at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, two other victims are being treated at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, media reports said.