WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Three people have been taken to a hospital after an individual allegedly stabbed them at the Waterloo University in Canada, the Waterloo Regional Police said in a statement.

"One individual has been taken into police custody," the Waterloo Regional Police said on Wednesday.

"Three victims transported to hospital."

The university said in a separate statement that there is no longer a threat to the campus community.

No motive is known for the stabbing attack at the time for the incident and the condition of the victims is also unknown at this time.