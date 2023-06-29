Open Menu

Three Victims Taken To Hospital In Canada's Waterloo University Stabbing Incident - Police

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Three Victims Taken to Hospital in Canada's Waterloo University Stabbing Incident - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Three people have been taken to a hospital after an individual allegedly stabbed them at the Waterloo University in Canada, the Waterloo Regional Police said in a statement.

"One individual has been taken into police custody," the Waterloo Regional Police said on Wednesday.

"Three victims transported to hospital."

The university said in a separate statement that there is no longer a threat to the campus community.

No motive is known for the stabbing attack at the time for the incident and the condition of the victims is also unknown at this time.

Related Topics

Attack Police Canada Waterloo

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

3 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

5 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

5 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

5 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

5 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

5 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

5 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

5 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

5 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World