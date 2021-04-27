UrduPoint.com
Three Westerners Missing In B.Faso Were 'executed': Security Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:49 PM

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Three Westerners who went missing after they were attacked in eastern Burkina Faso have been killed by "terrorists", a senior security source told AFP Tuesday.

"It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists," said the source, referring to the two Spaniards and an Irish man who went missing after Monday's attack.

