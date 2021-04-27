Three Westerners Missing In B.Faso Were 'executed': Security Source
Three Westerners who went missing after they were attacked in eastern Burkina Faso have been killed by "terrorists", a senior security source told AFP Tuesday
Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 )
"It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists," said the source, referring to the two Spaniards and an Irish man who went missing after Monday's attack.