Three White Men Convicted Of Hate Crimes In Black Jogger Murder

Published February 22, 2022

A jury found three white men guilty of federal hate crimes on Tuesday for the murder of a Black jogger in Georgia two years ago, US media said

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan were convicted of violating the civil rights of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life in prison for the February 2020 murder of Arbery.

