Three with COVID-19, Syria talks 'on hold': UN envoy

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Syrian constitutional talks at the United Nations were put on hold just hours after they began on Monday after three delegates tested positive for COVID-19, the UN said.

The office of UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said it received confirmation that "three members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Small Body tested positive for COVID-19" and the session in Geneva "is currently on hold".