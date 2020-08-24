UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three With COVID-19, Syria Talks 'on Hold': UN Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:31 PM

Three with COVID-19, Syria talks 'on hold': UN envoy

Syrian constitutional talks at the United Nations were put on hold just hours after they began on Monday after three delegates tested positive for COVID-19, the UN said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Syrian constitutional talks at the United Nations were put on hold just hours after they began on Monday after three delegates tested positive for COVID-19, the UN said.

The office of UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said it received confirmation that "three members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Small Body tested positive for COVID-19" and the session in Geneva "is currently on hold".

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Geneva

Recent Stories

AC visits city areas to review arrangements for Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Greece to Spend Over $70Mln to Extend Fence at Bor ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments on Asif Hashmi acquittal ple ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Agrees With Moscow on Air Defense Systems De ..

4 minutes ago

Next-Gen US Electronic Attack System Completes Fir ..

4 minutes ago

Belarusian Coordination Council Disputes Defense M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.