Three Women Killed, Two Injured In Shooting Incident In Virginia - Police
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Three women have been killed and two more injured in a shooting incident in the city of Norfolk, the US state of Virginia, police said.
"3 women were pronounced deceased at the scene, 2 additional women were transported to the hospital with injuries," the Norfolk Police Department wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.
Police described the incident as a domestic-related conflict.
"The suspect in this shooting has been taken into custody," police added.