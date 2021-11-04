Three Women Killed, Two Injured in Shooting Incident in Virginia - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Three women have been killed and two more injured in a shooting incident in the city of Norfolk, the US state of Virginia, police said.

"3 women were pronounced deceased at the scene, 2 additional women were transported to the hospital with injuries," the Norfolk Police Department wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Police described the incident as a domestic-related conflict.

"The suspect in this shooting has been taken into custody," police added.