Three women on list of FIFA-Accredited Saudi referees for 2025

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) FIFA has approved the list of Saudi Arabia’s international referees for the year 2025, featuring 21 males and 3 females.

The list includes eight head referees: Mohammed Al-Huwaish, Faisal Al-Balawi, Shukri Al-Hanfosh, Mohamed Al-Smaail, Abdullah Al-Shehri, Majed Al-Shamrani, Khalid Al-Turais, and Heba Al-Owaidi.

FIFA accredited 10 assistant referees, namely Mohammed Al-Abkari, Abdulrahim Al-Shammari, Ibrahim Al-Dakhil, Omar Al-Jamal, Faisal Al-Qahtani, Hisham Al-Rifai, Khalaf Al-Shammari, Saad Al-Subaie, Yasser Al-Sultan, and Eman Al-Madani. Meanwhile, FIFA video match officials for this year include six referees: Mohammed Al-Huwaish, Sultan Al-Harbi, Mamdouh Al-Shahdan, Majed Al-Shamrani, Abdullah Al-Shehri, and Khalid Al-Turais. Moreover, Yahya Al-Athwani and Reem Al-Bishi were included as futsal referees, and Hamed Al-Malki as a beach soccer referee.