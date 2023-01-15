Three Women, One Child Injured in Shooting Near Church in London - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Four people, including one seven-year-old child, were injured on Saturday in a shooting near a church in London, where a funeral service was taking place, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"Three women - aged 48, 54 and 41 - were taken to a central London hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries," the police said in a statement.

A seven-year-old girl was also hospitalized with injuries sustained in the same incident and "remains in hospital in a life threatening condition," the statement read.

The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral service was taking place, the police said. According to the preliminary investigation, the shots were fired from a "moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene."

No arrests have been made so far and the police are looking for witnesses of the shooting.