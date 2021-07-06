UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Workers Dead In Oil Pipeline Blast In Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Three Workers Dead in Oil Pipeline Blast in Iran - Reports

Three workers were killed and four were injured in an explosion at the Cheshmeh Khosh oil pipeline in Iran's western province of Ilam, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Three workers were killed and four were injured in an explosion at the Cheshmeh Khosh oil pipeline in Iran's western province of Ilam, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

The pipeline's section is some 12 miles from the city of Shush.

The personnel were said to be carrying out a "pipeline inspection gauge" operation when the blast broke out.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Oil Ilam From

Recent Stories

Canada names Mary Simon first indigenous governor ..

6 minutes ago

UK Acts 'Decisively' Against Belarus, Including Sa ..

6 minutes ago

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With ASEAN ..

6 minutes ago

Nicaragua opposition arrests climb to 26

6 minutes ago

US Officials to Meet With Russian Counterparts Nex ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.