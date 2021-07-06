Three Workers Dead in Oil Pipeline Blast in Iran - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Three workers were killed and four were injured in an explosion at the Cheshmeh Khosh oil pipeline in Iran's western province of Ilam, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

The pipeline's section is some 12 miles from the city of Shush.

The personnel were said to be carrying out a "pipeline inspection gauge" operation when the blast broke out.