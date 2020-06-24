UrduPoint.com
Three Workers Injured In Bulgaria's Tunnel Collapse - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:06 PM

Three Workers Injured in Bulgaria's Tunnel Collapse - Reports

Three workers were injured on Wednesday after a tunnel under construction caved in in the western part of Bulgaria, Novinite news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Three workers were injured on Wednesday after a tunnel under construction caved in in the western part of Bulgaria, Novinite news agency reported.

According to the news outlet, a rock mass collapsed at the southern exit of the Zheleznitsa tunnel, injuring three workers, who were then hospitalized.

The police have closed the area after the incident.

