JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Three workers are missing after an accident at a plant of South Africa's largest steel maker ArcelorMittal in the city of Vanderbijlpark, the company has said.

"ArcelorMittal South Africa confirms that there has been an incident at its Vanderbijlpark Works which has resulted in three employees currently being unaccounted for.

A portion of a 90m stack at one of the operation's coke batteries failed in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 and fell onto the coke battery control room in which the three employees were working," the press release read.

The search and rescue operation is underway. The company has launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Vanderbijlpark Works is one of the world's largest inland steel mills.