Three Wounded In Knife Attack At Major Paris Train Station
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Three people were injured Saturday in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.
The detained man, whose nationality was not revealed, went on a stabbing spree at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) at the station, which serves domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.
One person suffered serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded, police said.
"The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack," a police source said. "He presented the police an Italian driving licence".
The area between halls one and three were temporarily inaccessible, rail operator SNCF said on X, formerly Twitter.
