Three wounded in stabbing at Dutch supermarket: police

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Three Dutch supermarket workers were wounded in a stabbing and a fire in the main shopping street in The Hague on Wednesday, police said.

Police were quoted by local media as saying there was no immediate indication of terrorism in the incident, which saw part of the city centre sealed off by emergency services.

A 43-year-old man was later arrested after a major police search involving helicopters and tracker dogs.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of "a stabbing incident and a fire in the supermarket on the Grote Markt," police said on Twitter, referring to the shopping street.

Two of the stabbed supermarket workers were taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Three police officers were also taken to hospital for a check-up after inhaling smoke from the fire.

Asked if there was any indication of terrorism, a police spokeswoman told AFP there was "no motive at the moment"