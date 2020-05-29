UrduPoint.com
Three Wounded In Ukraine Bus Gang Shootout

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:03 PM

Three people have been wounded and more than 20 arrested after a shootout outside Kiev between gangs linked to rival bus companies, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Three people have been wounded and more than 20 arrested after a shootout outside Kiev between gangs linked to rival bus companies, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered officials to find the perpetrators.

"It's important that we find the masterminds, that they are punished," he said.

Up to 100 people were involved in the exchange of fire in Brovary, 10 kilometres (six miles) east of the capital, interior ministry spokesperson Artem Shevchenko told AFP.

There are a large number of weapons in the country as a result of Kiev's simmering war against Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Friday's shooting broke out as a result of disagreements between the competing companies over the allocation of bus routes, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said, adding that three people has sustained gunshot injuries.

The Attorney General's office said that an "arsenal of firearms and knives" was seized at the site of the shooting.

Ex-Soviet Ukraine is one of the poorest countries in Europe and its economy is marred by corruption.

Seven people were shot and killed last week during an alcohol-fuelled fishing trip in central Ukraine.

