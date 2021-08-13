Three-year-old girl one of five victims of UK mass shooting

British police on Friday said a three-year-old girl was among five people killed in the southwestern city of Plymouth, in the country's first mass shooting in 11 years

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :British police on Friday said a three-year-old girl was among five people killed in the southwestern city of Plymouth, in the country's first mass shooting in 11 years.

Shooter Jake Davison, 22, killed the little girl and a 43-year-old man related to her on Thursday night, alongwith three other people before taking his own life, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.