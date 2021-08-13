UrduPoint.com

Three-year-old Girl One Of Five Victims Of UK Mass Shooting

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:01 PM

British police on Friday said a three-year-old girl was among five people killed in the southwestern city of Plymouth, in the country's first mass shooting in 11 years

Shooter Jake Davison, 22, killed the little girl and a 43-year-old man related to her on Thursday night, alongwith three other people before taking his own life, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

