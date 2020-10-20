UrduPoint.com
Thresholds For Viral Infections Incidence Exceeded In 41 Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:00 AM

Thresholds for Viral Infections Incidence Exceeded in 41 Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been exceeded in 41 Russian regions, more than 26 percent of the country's population have already been vaccinated against influenza, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

"In terms of the entire population, the epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in 41 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the excess of the weekly ARVI incidence thresholds is observed mainly among the adult population," the watchdog said.

All Russian regions vaccinate their residents against influenza, 38.9 million people have already been vaccinated, which is 26.5 percent of the population, it said.

