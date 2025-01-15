'Thrilled': Record-setting Djokovic Trumps Federer On Way To Round Three
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he was "blessed" and "very thrilled" after surpassing Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam singles matches played on his way into the Australian Open third round.
The 37-year-old faced stiff resistance from fearless Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria before winning 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a clash with Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac.
It was Djokovic's 430th Slam contest to claim sole ownership of most singles matches played, men or women, in the Open era ahead of Federer (429) and Serena Williams (423).
No one else has played 400 or more.
"I love this sport, I love competition," said Djokovic, who is into the third round in Melbourne for a 17th straight year.
"I try to give my best every single time. It's been over 20 years that I've been competing in Grand Slams at the highest level.
"Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I'm just blessed to be making another record.
"Grand Slam matches and Grand Slam wins are what count the most in our sport. Of course I'm very thrilled with that," he added.
Djokovic was given a fright in the first round by American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked 107, who also pushed him to four sets.
The Serb said afterwards that the way he fought back was a good sign in his quest for an 11th Australian Open title and record 25th Grand Slam crown.
