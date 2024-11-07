Thriving scorpion population is stinging problem for Brazil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Forget snakes, it's scorpions Brazilians most need to worry about.

The arachnids -- feared for the toxic stinger poised atop their tails -- are proliferating thanks to urbanization and warming temperatures.

The result is that scorpions have become the most lethal poisonous animal in Brazil, posing a growing danger for people across the whole country -- and spurring demand for antivenom.

The most widely found species in the country, the Brazilian yellow scorpion, is the most dangerous scorpion in South America.

Unusually for scorpions, this all-female species also reduce population-control options.

"With a warming habitat, these animals' metabolisms are also warming, so they are more active, eating more and reproducing more," explained Thiago Chiariello, production coordinator of the scorpion antivenom lab at Brazil's Instituto Butantan in Sao Paulo.

Add to that rampant urbanization which both scares away scorpions' natural predators such as lizards and birds while boosting the number of available cockroaches -- tasty meals for the arachnids -- and the problem is evident.

"Cities are growing unchecked" and the spread of trash they bring means more food supply for scorpions, Chiariello said.

"This is leading to more contact with people, which means more accidents."