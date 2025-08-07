Open Menu

Through Pakistani Youth’s Lenses: A Portrait Of Xinjiang

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Through Pakistani youth’s lenses: A portrait of Xinjiang

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) "Every second here felt like home. The diversity of Xinjiang, its beautiful landscapes and the spirit of harmony among different communities left a lasting impact on me," said Anusha Baig and Abdullah Jalal, who are visiting Xinjiang among the thirteen Pakistani students from the Confucius Institute jointly established by Xinjiang Agricultural University (XJAU) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

From July 28 to August 6, the students visited Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Museum, Xinjiang Art Museum, Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Science and Technology Museum, etc., attended lessons of Chinese language and Chinese society overview, and experienced Chinese calligraphy, Chinese tea art, Peking Opera mask making, Tai Chi, and Chinese paper-cutting. From August 7 to 10, they will continue their tour in Beijing.

"From bustling markets to peaceful mosques, every corner of Xinjiang tells a story of harmony and tradition. This trip gave me a deeper understanding of China's ethnic diversity and development, especially how Xinjiang blends modern progress with cultural preservation," Hamza Shabbir told CEN.

Talking about why they chose to learn Mandarin, "as an Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering student, I understand how China's hub status in manufacturing makes this language vital," Anusha Baig said. "With China's growing influence in global trade, communication, and education, mastering the language is a smart investment," Qamar Waheed said.

As a student from Gilgit-Baltistan and living near the Khunjerab Pass, Anusha Baig said she has seen how China has helped Pakistan—especially Gilgit-Baltistan—develop, which has brought true friendship between the two peoples in her mind. "I've witnessed the impact of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in my hometown. Many employment opportunities, better infrastructure, and roads have been created. Diamer Basha Dam is under construction, and now the dream of travelling from Gilgit to Gwadar Port and the Arabian Sea Trading Hub is becoming a reality," she underscored.

