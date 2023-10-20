The throughput of the Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport, has exceeded 100,000 tonnes, according to the airport

The throughput of the Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport, has exceeded 100,000 tonnes, according to the airport. It marked a major step forward for the airport, which has continuously increased air routes and added new infrastructures, such as the cargo transfer center, said the airport.

The Ezhou Huahu Airport started operation in July 2022. It is a cargo-focused hub airport with extensive cargo traffic and some passenger traffic.

It opened the first international cargo route this April.

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express, has positioned more domestic air routes at the Ezhou Huahu Airport. It has also launched multiple international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations.

Aiming to become a world-leading air cargo hub, the Ezhou Huahu Airport will constantly enhance its cargo-handling capacity and operation efficiency, according to the airport.