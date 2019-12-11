Thunberg Blasts Politicians for Doing 'Creative PR' Instead of Fighting Climate Change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday accused world politicians of doing "creative PR" instead of taking real steps toward fighting climate change.

"The politics needed does not exist today despite what you might hear from world leaders. And I still believe that the biggest danger is not inaction, the real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening when in fact almost nothing is being done apart from clever accounting and creative PR," Thunberg said while addressing the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid.

Thunberg called on world leaders to "keep the carbon in the ground" and cut greenhouse emissions to hold global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels the goal enshrined in the Paris Agreement.

The eco-activist stressed that mere intentions were not enough to fight climate change, and it was crucially important to strictly comply with given commitments to make progress.

People should be aware of what is going on with the climate and realize that the current situation requires urgent actions from politicians, according to Thunberg.

"There is no sense of urgency whatsoever [among world leaders]. Our leaders are not behaving as if we were in an emergency. In an emergency you change your behavior. If there is a child standing in the middle of the road, and cars are coming at full speed, you do not look away because it is too uncomfortable, you immediately run out and rescue that child," she pointed out, adding that without a sense of emergency, it was impossible to understand that the people were facing a real crisis.

The COP25 conference, chaired by Chile, began in the Spanish capital on December 2 and will continue through December 13. The agenda is focused on the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. Representatives from almost 200 countries are in attendance, and about 30,000 people were accredited to the event.