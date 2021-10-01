UrduPoint.com

Thunberg Leads Climate March At Milan Youth Summit

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

Hundreds of young people led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched in Milan Friday to demand swift climate action a month ahead of the crucial COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Hundreds of young people led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched in Milan Friday to demand swift climate action a month ahead of the crucial COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow.

The Fridays for Future marches that brought large crowds of youth together in cities across the globe were interrupted by two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to bring attention back to the huge issue that is the climate crisis," 15-year-old Maria told AFP, dressed in a white hazmat suit and green face paint.

"We are so happy to be back in the street," added the Italian teenager, marching under a giant wave of green cloth.

A few high-profile guests led the front of the parade including Thunberg and Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate.

Both were in Milan as part of the official UN gathering for the youth version of the COP26 climate summit, to which 400 young people were invited.

"The world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not," read a sign in the crowd.

Other messages included the ever-popular "There's no planet B" or drawings of an ailing Earth with a thermometer in its cartoon mouth crying: "Save me".

Some signs expressed thanks to Thunberg or quoted her infamous "How dare you?" speech at the UN General Assembly that went viral two years ago.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Young Milan Glasgow Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP hands over modern arms to merged districts pol ..

IGP hands over modern arms to merged districts police for combating terrorism

29 seconds ago
 Rs 1 mln fine imposed on profiteers, 38 sent to ja ..

Rs 1 mln fine imposed on profiteers, 38 sent to jail in Sep 2021

30 seconds ago
 PTV airs Friday prayers live from President House ..

PTV airs Friday prayers live from President House mosque

32 seconds ago
 Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional presid ..

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

4 minutes ago
 Int'l Day of Older Persons observed

Int'l Day of Older Persons observed

4 minutes ago
 Advisor to CM Sindh visits different coastal areas ..

Advisor to CM Sindh visits different coastal areas of Sujawal District

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.