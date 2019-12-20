Thunberg Resumes Weekly Climate Strike Outside Swedish Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg has resumed her now world-famous weekly Friday strikes in front of the country's parliament building in Stockholm after returning home from a months-long tour to international climate events in the United States and Europe

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg has resumed her now world-famous weekly Friday strikes in front of the country's parliament building in Stockholm after returning home from a months-long tour to international climate events in the United States and Europe

"school strike week 70. Stockholm!" Thunberg posted on Twitter, attaching a picture of herself wearing her signature yellow jacket while standing in front of the parliament building in the dark with a placard reading "School strike for climate.

"

The climate action, launched in August 2018, has catapulted the 16-year-old into the limelight she was recently named Person of the Year by Time magazine and awarded this year's Right Livelihood Award, also known as the so-called alternative Nobel prize for human rights.

Earlier this year, she attended the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, where she traveled on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht, a move to prove her spoken beliefs in action.