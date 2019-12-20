UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunberg Resumes Weekly Climate Strike Outside Swedish Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

Thunberg Resumes Weekly Climate Strike Outside Swedish Parliament

Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg has resumed her now world-famous weekly Friday strikes in front of the country's parliament building in Stockholm after returning home from a months-long tour to international climate events in the United States and Europe

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg has resumed her now world-famous weekly Friday strikes in front of the country's parliament building in Stockholm after returning home from a months-long tour to international climate events in the United States and Europe.

"school strike week 70. Stockholm!" Thunberg posted on Twitter, attaching a picture of herself wearing her signature yellow jacket while standing in front of the parliament building in the dark with a placard reading "School strike for climate.

"

The climate action, launched in August 2018, has catapulted the 16-year-old into the limelight she was recently named Person of the Year by Time magazine and awarded this year's Right Livelihood Award, also known as the so-called alternative Nobel prize for human rights.

Earlier this year, she attended the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, where she traveled on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht, a move to prove her spoken beliefs in action.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Parliament Twitter Stockholm Reading New York United States August 2018 From

Recent Stories

Military training program for Pakistan to be resum ..

23 minutes ago

Sindh University sets stage for Convocation 2017-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Justice Minister Authorizes Russian National ..

4 minutes ago

France fines Google 150 million euros

4 minutes ago

CNG dealers express concern over gas suspension to ..

5 minutes ago

Provincial minister to hold Khuli Katchehri

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.